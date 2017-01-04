Last year was historic in many ways, both on a national and local level. Numerous city and county positions were filled through party caucuses and by popular vote during the November election.

Several new businesses, like the Cozy Cottage, opened their doors, while other historic operations, like Bud’s Hardware, saw a change in owners.

2016 also served as Mount Vernon’s 200th birthday, and the town was filled with special events all year long to celebrate the bicentennial.